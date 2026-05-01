Arsenal keen on two players with combined €250 million valuation

Arsenal are preparing for another significant summer transfer window, with the Gunners expected to strengthen their attack once again despite making notable additions in 2025. The club remain committed to continuous improvement and is determined to ensure its squad remains competitive at the highest level.
The arrivals of Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres have already enhanced Arsenal’s attacking options, yet there is no indication that the club intend to slow down. Instead, they are actively seeking further reinforcements who can elevate the team’s overall quality and depth.
Arsenal identify key attacking targets
Arsenal continue to work diligently in the transfer market, aiming to secure some of the best players available. Their recruitment strategy reflects a desire to build a squad capable of competing consistently for major honours, with a focus on adding both quality and versatility in forward areas.
According to Fichajes, the club have identified Yan Diomande and Julian Alvarez as priority targets for the end of the season. Both attackers have emerged as highly regarded options, and Arsenal believe they could make a significant impact if brought into the squad.
Mikel Arteta is already working with a talented group of players, but there is a clear ambition within the club to go even further. Strengthening the attack remains a key objective, particularly as Arsenal look to maintain momentum and challenge on multiple fronts.
Financial commitment to major signings
The report adds that both Diomande and Alvarez are currently valued at €250 million. This represents a substantial financial outlay for just two players, underlining the scale of Arsenal’s ambitions in the transfer market.
Despite the considerable cost, the Gunners are reportedly undeterred and remain confident in their ability to secure both signings. Their willingness to invest heavily reflects a broader strategy of targeting elite talent, even when it requires significant resources.
In the coming weeks, Arsenal are expected to continue working behind the scenes to advance negotiations. The club will be keen to avoid losing out to rival European sides and will aim to position itself strongly in the race for both players ahead of the summer window.
2 great signings on paper. But alot of money especially considering they play the same position as we tried to strengthen last offseason,
Is player quality the real issue holding us back?
I would argue we have the most quality depth of all the clubs in Europe; we could field 2 starting 11 squads in the PL, and probably both would survive relegation.
I think at some point we have to address the elephant in the room; tactics. Do we need to spend 250 million to replace players, yet employ the same tactics?
Perhaps tweak tactics to incorporate the strengths of individuals into taqctics? We have speed on the wings, yet rarely use it because slow buildup based on sideways passing is the preference.
I think there are other solutions besides continuing to throw money at the problem; because we all know that works, right?
Two things can be true at the same time. Yes tactics can be improved but the quality of players as well. I don’t think any of our attackers besides an in form Saka has a chance of starting for teams like City,PSG,Bayern,Barcelona or Real Madrid.
At CF we have Havertz who does everything right but isn’t a great finisher. Then we have Gyokeres who can strike the ball well, works hard but is technically not good and can’t retain the ball. At LW, Trossard is past his best and Martinelli stalled years ago.
Speed on the wings is great for mid table teams that get the space to run into. We don’t get much space. We get 11 men behind the ball. We need dribblers who can weave their way through the crowds. Can Martinelli beat his man like Kvaratschelia?
The club has made plenty of money already in the Champions League alone. What’s wrong with reinvesting that money in the squad?