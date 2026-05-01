Arsenal keen on two players with combined €250 million valuation

Arsenal are preparing for another significant summer transfer window, with the Gunners expected to strengthen their attack once again despite making notable additions in 2025. The club remain committed to continuous improvement and is determined to ensure its squad remains competitive at the highest level.

The arrivals of Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres have already enhanced Arsenal’s attacking options, yet there is no indication that the club intend to slow down. Instead, they are actively seeking further reinforcements who can elevate the team’s overall quality and depth.

Arsenal identify key attacking targets

Arsenal continue to work diligently in the transfer market, aiming to secure some of the best players available. Their recruitment strategy reflects a desire to build a squad capable of competing consistently for major honours, with a focus on adding both quality and versatility in forward areas.

According to Fichajes, the club have identified Yan Diomande and Julian Alvarez as priority targets for the end of the season. Both attackers have emerged as highly regarded options, and Arsenal believe they could make a significant impact if brought into the squad.

Mikel Arteta is already working with a talented group of players, but there is a clear ambition within the club to go even further. Strengthening the attack remains a key objective, particularly as Arsenal look to maintain momentum and challenge on multiple fronts.

Financial commitment to major signings

The report adds that both Diomande and Alvarez are currently valued at €250 million. This represents a substantial financial outlay for just two players, underlining the scale of Arsenal’s ambitions in the transfer market.

Despite the considerable cost, the Gunners are reportedly undeterred and remain confident in their ability to secure both signings. Their willingness to invest heavily reflects a broader strategy of targeting elite talent, even when it requires significant resources.

In the coming weeks, Arsenal are expected to continue working behind the scenes to advance negotiations. The club will be keen to avoid losing out to rival European sides and will aim to position itself strongly in the race for both players ahead of the summer window.