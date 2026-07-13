Arsenal keen to add young Bundesliga striker to their squad

Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane is attracting interest from Arsenal, who spent much of last season monitoring the Cameroonian striker after he impressed for his country at the AFCON.

Leverkusen view Kofane as one of their leading prospects, and he featured in almost 30 league matches for the club last season. His performances demonstrated his potential and established him as one of the notable players within the squad.

Arsenal monitor Kofane development

The striker has continued to progress well, and the upcoming season could provide another opportunity for him to improve further. Arsenal are therefore considering whether he could become a valuable addition to their squad as they continue to strengthen their attacking options.

According to Fussballdaten, the Gunners are increasing their interest in Kofane’s signature, with the forward remaining one of the leading targets on their shortlist. The report suggests that Arsenal have maintained their admiration for the player and are exploring the possibility of making a move.

Arsenal expect to sell Gabriel Jesus this summer and are looking to bring in another striker who can provide support for Viktor Gyokeres. Kofane could potentially fit that role, although the club will have to decide whether his age makes him the right option for their immediate needs.

Gunners face competition for striker

Over the coming weeks, Arsenal could increase their focus on Kofane and determine whether they want to proceed with a transfer. However, at 19, there is also the possibility that the club could allow him to remain in Germany for another season while they pursue a more experienced striker.

Kofane’s potential has attracted attention from other clubs as well, meaning Arsenal may need to act carefully if they want to secure his services. Losing him to another Premier League club and watching him develop into a successful player elsewhere would be a disappointing outcome for the Gunners.

The club must therefore decide whether to move quickly for the young striker or continue searching for a more established attacking option who can immediately contribute to their plans.

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