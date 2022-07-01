Arsenal keen to avoid Chelsea tussle with Raphinha alternative

Transfer expert Dean Jones has claimed that he is hearing ‘whispers’ of Arsenal being in the hunt to sign Raheem Sterling, but that they are not keen on rivalling a move by Chelsea who can pay the higher wages.

We were believed to be keen to secure the services of Leeds United forward Raphinha, but he currently looks set to decide on one of Barcelona or Chelsea.

We could be set to face the Blues again in our bid to sign Sterling also, but due to our wage structure, we aren’t confident of a deal at present, and Chelsea are more than likely to be able to meet his demands more easily.

Jones insists that there are whispers about our efforts to sign him however.

He told GiveMeSport; “There have been whispers of Arsenal going for Sterling but there is very little chance of them jumping in on that deal to revenge at Chelsea for bidding on Raphinha.

“The main issue, away from the level they’re at, is the wages. I’m told they just can’t compete at his pay level.”

As much as I’d love to see Sterling join, I struggle to believe we could meet his demands, nor do I think he matches our current transfer policy.

We may have shown enough ambition this summer to show we mean business going into the new season to get his attention, but I’m not getting my hopes up as things stand.

Patrick

