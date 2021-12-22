Arsenal keen to avoid Ozil repeat by listening to offers for Auba

Arsenal are open to listening to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the striker also claimed to be considering his future.
The Gabon international has been left out of the first-team squad for the last four fixtures, whilst being stripped as captain during that time also.
His return to action appears off the cards at present, with the manager not giving any inclination as to whether he will be involved in any of our upcoming matches, and Football.London’s Chris Wheatley now claims that he is training away from the senior side currently. They also state that the club are now open to offers for his signature in the coming window, with fears he could end up becoming another Ozil, who ended his career in north London cashing his cheque without a role in the team.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is assessing his options ahead of the January transfer window.
The former Arsenal captain is still training away from the first team as Arteta looks to avoid a repeat of the Ozil situation.
European clubs monitoring closely 👇https://t.co/JGAqlOYaMC
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 22, 2021
If this is true, then his relationship with Arteta must be completely done. If he really is being forced to train away from the rest of the team, I can’t imagine there is a route back into the team for Auba, not will he want one.
The situation may mean that we will struggle to retrieve a fee for his signature, but at present he does look set to become a new Ozil, who also ranked as our highest earner at the time of his downfall.
Can you see a future at Arsenal after being forced to train away from his team-mates?
Patrick
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
This simply can’t continue going forward with the club. The Ozil situation was damaging all around for the club; manager, player, fans, everything was subjected to the collateral damage.
Players not following rules and manager freezing out players cannot be the way forward.
A transfer or loan seems to be the only way forward, but is a compromise possible at this point? Sub appearances to market the player so club can get some value?
Too much money has been lost by poor management of situations last few years, and no one escapes the blame. Seems there is always a problem in the midst of the squad, with leadership always pointing fingers.
Guendouzi, Mustafi, Ozil, Sokratis, Saliba, now Auba. Unfortunately fans will never know the truth, only hear the PR coming from the club.
I’ve not heard a sausage from Auba but Ozil’s PR people were on the case full time
OT.. Liverpool in the semi-final
Yea. And we got Liverpool. Tough draw that