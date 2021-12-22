Arsenal keen to avoid Ozil repeat by listening to offers for Auba

Arsenal are open to listening to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the striker also claimed to be considering his future.

The Gabon international has been left out of the first-team squad for the last four fixtures, whilst being stripped as captain during that time also.

His return to action appears off the cards at present, with the manager not giving any inclination as to whether he will be involved in any of our upcoming matches, and Football.London’s Chris Wheatley now claims that he is training away from the senior side currently. They also state that the club are now open to offers for his signature in the coming window, with fears he could end up becoming another Ozil, who ended his career in north London cashing his cheque without a role in the team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is assessing his options ahead of the January transfer window. The former Arsenal captain is still training away from the first team as Arteta looks to avoid a repeat of the Ozil situation. European clubs monitoring closely 👇https://t.co/JGAqlOYaMC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 22, 2021

If this is true, then his relationship with Arteta must be completely done. If he really is being forced to train away from the rest of the team, I can’t imagine there is a route back into the team for Auba, not will he want one.

The situation may mean that we will struggle to retrieve a fee for his signature, but at present he does look set to become a new Ozil, who also ranked as our highest earner at the time of his downfall.

Can you see a future at Arsenal after being forced to train away from his team-mates?

Patrick