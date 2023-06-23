Arsenal keen to get Kai Havertz medical done quickly

Arsenal preparing for Havertz medical

Kai Havertz is set to undergo a medical with Arsenal this week, as the Gunners have agreed on a £65 million move with Chelsea for the Germany international. The deal is said to kickstart the Gunners’ reported ambitious £200 million summer recruitment drive at the Emirates Stadium.

The initial transfer fee for Havertz is reported to be around £62 million, with Arsenal finalizing personal terms with the player for a long-term contract.

The German, who recently played his final game of the season for Germany against Colombia, is currently on a summer break. Arsenal are making arrangements to conduct the player’s medical, even if it requires checks to be done abroad.

Since his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea in 2020, Havertz has faced difficulties and has mainly been deployed as a center-forward at Stamford Bridge. However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes in the player’s potential and aims to utilize him as an attacking midfielder, his original position.

Chelsea’s decision to sell the 24-year-old to their London rivals stems from their need to balance the books and reduce the size of their squad. The Blues have been actively pursuing other transfer targets, including Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson in a £30 million deal and the recent completion of the £53 million signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

As Arsenal look to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, the acquisition of Kai Havertz would be a significant statement of intent.

The Gunners are eager to secure their first signing of the summer and are prepared to invest heavily to strengthen their squad further. Fans will be eagerly awaiting further developments as the transfer window progresses.

Yash Bisht

