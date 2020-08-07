Arsenal keen to land Real Madrid star, but face competition

Arsenal is reportedly the team with the strongest interest in Real Madrid outcast, James Rodriguez, according to AS.

The Colombian spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich and returned to win the La Liga in the just-concluded campaign with Madrid.

However, he played almost no part in their title triumph after playing only eight league games for them.

With a year left on his current deal, Real would like to get him off their wage bill and several teams are looking to land him.

The report claims that PSG and Atletico Madrid are both keen to sign the Colombian, however, Arsenal is the team with the strongest interest in his signature.

The Gunners have just enjoyed a fine end to the season with an FA Cup win, which helped them qualify for the Europa League next season.

Mikel Arteta has had to rely on some underperforming players and his team struggled with creativity.

With Mesut Ozil looking so far out of his depth, the team needs a new creative force and Rodriguez might be that player.

The Colombian has seen his contribution drop in recent seasons, but he remains a very talented player and he might be revived by Arteta.