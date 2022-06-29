Arsenal keen to negotiate deal for serial Champions League winner as Raphinha alternative

Arsenal suffered a major transfer setback when Chelsea hijacked their transfer for Leeds winger, Raphinha, yesterday.

The Brazilian seemed to be on his way to the Emirates even though the Whites rejected the first bid from the Gunners.

However, Chelsea’s offer is reportedly too much for Arsenal to match, and they will now turn their attention to other targets.

One attacker that has been on their radar is Marco Asensio of Real Madrid.

The former Mallorca man is entering the last year of his current deal at Real Madrid, and the Spanish side is open to selling him for around 30m euros.

A report on Cuatro says Arsenal is one of his most serious suitors, and Mikel Arteta’s side is prepared to add him to their squad in the coming weeks.

It confirms that the Gunners will resume talks with their Spanish counterparts over a move for the Spain international soon if the La Liga champions show an interest in a meeting.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is one of Europe’s most recognisable attackers, and his spell at Real Madrid has been very successful.

This shows that the 26-year-old has more than enough quality to deliver at the Emirates under the right conditions.

If we add him to our squad, we should have the depth we need to secure a top-four finish at the end of the next campaign.

————————————-

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

The Just Arsenal Show – Matt Turner’s profile and his value to Arsenal

Please watch and subscribe to JustArsenal Video channel for regular updates