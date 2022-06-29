Arsenal keen to negotiate deal for serial Champions League winner as Raphinha alternative

Arsenal suffered a major transfer setback when Chelsea hijacked their transfer for Leeds winger, Raphinha, yesterday.
The Brazilian seemed to be on his way to the Emirates even though the Whites rejected the first bid from the Gunners.
However, Chelsea’s offer is reportedly too much for Arsenal to match, and they will now turn their attention to other targets.
One attacker that has been on their radar is Marco Asensio of Real Madrid.
The former Mallorca man is entering the last year of his current deal at Real Madrid, and the Spanish side is open to selling him for around 30m euros.
A report on Cuatro says Arsenal is one of his most serious suitors, and Mikel Arteta’s side is prepared to add him to their squad in the coming weeks.
It confirms that the Gunners will resume talks with their Spanish counterparts over a move for the Spain international soon if the La Liga champions show an interest in a meeting.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Asensio is one of Europe’s most recognisable attackers, and his spell at Real Madrid has been very successful.
This shows that the 26-year-old has more than enough quality to deliver at the Emirates under the right conditions.
If we add him to our squad, we should have the depth we need to secure a top-four finish at the end of the next campaign.
————————————-
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
The only problem compared to Raphinia & Richarlison they are thriving already in England. Asensio is a good player but alot more was expected from him in Madrid as hasn’t lived up to the huge hype. Yes he has been part of the multiple champions league winning teams but not a mainstay in the 11, he’s dispensable at Real. The other 2 are main players at their clubs in the Premier League.
I know who I’d be going for and it’s not from abroad.
Get one of the two Brazilians & Add Teilimans to the mix when we have done all our business, he’s a last min signing as he may still be available, maybe knock that £35m price tag down abit.
I think Raphinha is a smoke screen, did any expect Vieria to be bought?, no-one saw that, so I believe it will be the same, the defender Martinez will be a good buy, but then again
Rather we go for Gakpo, more versatile across the front and fits into the project better. Rather Saka and Martinelli have competition than a replacement that benches them.
Or why not spend half that on a capable backup?
First we should address the midfield seeing how that has been a serious problem for several years now.
It willtake more than just Fabio to change that. Replacing Xhaka is another step that must be taken.
Any opinions on Fofana & Doucoure from
Lens? I personally see both as potential
difference makers in the middle of the
pitch, bringing much needed athleticism
and POWER to the Emirates engine room.
Both Rafinha and Richaleson are not as good as Assensio, He is a world class player who is capable of changing the fortunes of a team , he can make a good team better and a better team top class.
Arsenal must stop buying substandard players and start buying quality players , the type that if we decide to sell our phones will not stop ringing.
No worry at all
Bring Gnarby home..
Buy a CM Fabian Ruiz/ tieleman/Ruben Neves
Yeeeees that is it. No more.
Liverpool are interested in Gnabry….
Agree Durand, I’d rather see either Gakpo or Gnabry come in, even above Richarlison and definitely above Ascencio.
I’d almost lean towards Gnabry, he’d give everything for us to prove a point, more than anyone. For me Tielemans is a must buy, you won’t get anyone like him for that price, it annoys me we are sitting on that one, just pay the 5m extra and get him done now, ready for pre season.
Marco Ascensio is a good player, stronger and better than Oedegaard but I fear he isn’t fit enough for the EPL muscles 💪🏿,
I would love to see him on an Arsenal shirt as long as we sign/loan a strong DM, I wonder why we can’t get Nabi Keita or James Ward-Prowse,
Just my view.