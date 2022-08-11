Arsenal are claimed to be keen to find a new permanent home for both Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, with neither able to convince manager Mikel Arteta of a place in the playing squad.

The duo spent last season out on loan, with AMN spending a season working under Jose Mourinho at Roma, while Reiss found himself playing in Holland with Feyernoord.

The pair enjoyed different campaigns, with the winger impressing in earning a regular first-team role which resulted in him starting in the Europa Conference final, where his side were beaten by Roma, with the other sat as an unused substitute similarly to many matches that term.

On their returns to the Emirates, neither has appeared a part of our plans at all, and with both having entered into the final 12 months of their Arsenal playing deals, pushing for their exit makes complete sense.

Football.London states that both are available for the right fee, and while both could play important roles for some mid-to-low Premier League sides, we are unlikely to demand too much for eithers’ signature.

Does anyone believe we handled either player wrong? Could either exit prove to be a mistake?

Patrick

