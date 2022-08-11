Arsenal are claimed to be keen to find a new permanent home for both Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, with neither able to convince manager Mikel Arteta of a place in the playing squad.
The duo spent last season out on loan, with AMN spending a season working under Jose Mourinho at Roma, while Reiss found himself playing in Holland with Feyernoord.
The pair enjoyed different campaigns, with the winger impressing in earning a regular first-team role which resulted in him starting in the Europa Conference final, where his side were beaten by Roma, with the other sat as an unused substitute similarly to many matches that term.
On their returns to the Emirates, neither has appeared a part of our plans at all, and with both having entered into the final 12 months of their Arsenal playing deals, pushing for their exit makes complete sense.
Football.London states that both are available for the right fee, and while both could play important roles for some mid-to-low Premier League sides, we are unlikely to demand too much for eithers’ signature.
Does anyone believe we handled either player wrong? Could either exit prove to be a mistake?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Either could kick on especially Nelson but can’t see how we could of handled them any better. Would just be one of those things if one becomes interesting later.
AMN has been given tons of chances. Shot himself in the foot by refusing to be a RB. Was then granted the loan moves he wanted to play CM and did very little. May have been one of WBA’s better players but wasn’t exceptional and barely played at Roma. Surprised we haven’t had more interest in him though as he would surely be a good signing for the relegation threatened teams.
Nelson again been given opportunities, it was his choice to turn down a January loan year before last. He did ok on loan in the end last year. Wouldn’t mind if he was tied down and given another year or 2 on loan before we made a decision but that would be up to him. If not we cash in.
Seems Nelson is injured. Don’t see him being sold anytime soon.
Nelson could of been sold for 20mil last summer to wolves, but Arteta screwed the pooch on that one.
Poor asset management under this regime.