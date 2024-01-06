Arsenal keen to resolve problem position this January

Arsenal has identified the left-back position as a priority area for reinforcement in the January transfer window. While much attention has been given to the need for a new striker to bolster their title charge, recent reports indicate that the Gunners consider the left-back position equally crucial.

Arsenal allowed Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney to leave on loan in the summer, leaving Oleksandr Zinchenko as the primary option. However, with Zinchenko currently sidelined due to injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu representing Japan in the Asian Cup, the Gunners find themselves short of options in the left-back position.

Recognising this shortage, Arsenal is now believed to be prioritising the signing of a left-back to address the immediate needs of the squad, reports Football Insider. This strategic move aims to fortify the defensive options and ensure stability in crucial positions as they continue to contend for the Premier League title.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have known for some time that the left-back spot is a problem spot for us, and it is not a surprise that we are finally trying to fix it.

Hopefully, we will get a good player to help us to solve that problem.

