Arsenal keen to sign Ligue 1 star that will leave this summer

Houssem Aouar could eventually wear the Arsenal jersey at some point in his career, after years of reports linking him with a move to the Emirates.

The midfielder remains one of the finest players at Lyon and has been a subject of interest from Arsenal since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

The Lyon star is approaching the end of his current deal with them and it seems there would be no extension as he seeks to end his time in France earlier than expected.

Foot Sur7 claims he wanted to leave last year, but he was made to remain as there was no acceptable offer for his signature.

He is now set to finally depart from the club and the report claims Arsenal is one of his main suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

In recent seasons, there hasn’t been so much buzz around Aouar, and it is not because he has fallen off the radar.

His performances are still good, and he continues to play regularly for his current employers.

A move away from Lyon could help him reach new heights, and it would be a pleasure to watch him in Arsenal’s colours from the start of next season.