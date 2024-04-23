Arsenal keen to sign London club’s star this summer

Arsenal has added Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise to their list of targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are preparing for another round of spending on new players as they aim to maintain their status as one of the top Premier League clubs.

Mikel Arteta’s side is making good progress in their rebuild and will continue to strengthen their squad.

The club already has a list of targets, and fans are eagerly waiting to see which new face will join them at the Emirates.

According to Football Insider, they have added Olise’s name to their list of targets.

The Frenchman is one of the finest wingers in the Premier League and a key player for Palace.

Despite suffering from recurrent injuries this season, Olise remains one of the most productive attackers in the league.

Arsenal is looking to bolster their options on the wing, especially with Reiss Nelson currently their only alternative to Bukayo Saka. Olise fits the bill, and the Gunners are interested in signing him.

They are prepared to pay a significant fee to bring him to the club, as Palace are unlikely to let him leave on the cheap.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise is one of the best attackers in the Premier League. At 22, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him, so he will be a good signing.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…