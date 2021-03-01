Arsenal keen to sign player seen as Lacazette replacement

Abdallah Sima has emerged as the latest target for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window as they continue to rebuild their team.

The Gunners are in transition after making Mikel Arteta their latest manager.

They have spent the last two transfer windows reshaping their squad by selling unwanted players and bringing in reinforcements.

Sima has emerged as a player that Arsenal would like to add to their squad and the Senegalese could join in the summer.

Todofichajes insists that Arsenal might get rid of Alexandre Lacazette and Sima is one player that they are targeting as his replacement.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Slavia Prague this season, as he cannot stop scoring.

He has been likened to Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry and has 19 goals and 5 assists from 29 competitive games this season.

Arsenal has some of the best attackers in Europe at the moment with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing for them.

However, they still want to add Sima who would likely replace Lacazette.

The report says Arteta’s side is prepared to pay 15m euros for his signature, a fee that should be enough unless a competition increases their offering.