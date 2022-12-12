Video highlights Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal Women as Arsenal keep pace with Chelsea in WSL

Video highlights Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal women as Gunners keep pace with Chelsea in WSL by Michelle

Yesterday afternoon at Villa Park Arsenal played their last Women’s Super League game before the winter break, claiming a strong victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park – see full Match Report.

Villa went ahead within the opening 10 minutes of the game. Arsenal were then gifted an own goal, courtesy of Villa’s Corsie, taking our Gunners level on 1-1. Within minutes Miedema scored our first goal proper, taking our Gunners into the lead. 1-2 as we went into the break.

On the 60 minute mark Katie McCabe struck a belter of a strike that went straight past Hannah Hampton and claimed Arsenal’s goal number 3. Nobbs then put Arsenal’s 4th goal into the back of the net 12 minutes after coming off the bench. Full-time score Aston Villa 1 – 4 Arsenal. Watch the video highlights here:

This win takes Arsenal into 2nd place in the Barclays WSL leader board after Manchester United only managed to pick up one point against Manchester City with a 1-1 scoreline yesterday afternoon. Chelsea defeated Reading at a very snowy Kings Meadow last night, with Reading fighting back and scoring 2 goals against the current WSL champions, but the final score of 3-2 to Chelsea secured 3 points for them keeping them at the top of the WSL (but having played one more game than our Gunners).

What did you think of the game? Nice to see our Gunners get more than one goal in the back of the net!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women's Team!

