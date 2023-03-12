Arsenal keep up the momentum to convincingly beat London rivals Fulham

Arsenal have clinched a 3-0 win in the London derby clash with Fulham this afternoon, with us wasting no time in making our advantage pay.
The Gunners pretty much wrapped up the three points in the opening half, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard putting us 3-0 ahead before the interval.
We initially took the lead when Martinelli broke down the left before sprinting with the ball into the box, with his cross being drilled off the defender and into the net, only for him to have been spotted as narrowly offside by VAR before picking up the ball.
We didn’t have to wait long before we had the lead we deserved however, when Leandro Trossard’s lofted cross into the heart of the box was directed home by the defender. His international teammate continued to be a nuisance for Fulham by popping up in the box to head into the open goal when the ball was cleverly knocked into his path by our January signing Trossard, who made it a hat-trick of assists when finding Martin Odegaard just before the whistle for the break.
The Norwegian picked up the ball inside the box, managed to take it down before moving across the box to find space to pick his spot, calmly slotting it away for our third.
We had hoped that our side would continue and pile on the goals after the break, but we weren’t able to enjoy as much freedom in the final third as we did in the initial 45 minutes. Our opponents were more organised and we struggled to penetrate. The biggest cheer of the new half was when Gabriel Jesus made his long-awaited return to action after his devastating injury, coming on for a short 15 minute cameo. He nearly made it the ideal return when Fabio Vieira laid it into his path in the box, but the goalkeeper managed to keep his outstretched leg out to block his placed effort.
Every three points is massively important at this stage in the season, and it was probably a well managed performance from our side given the fact that we had just played out a tough encounter with Sporting on Thursday evening, and taking our foot off the pedal a little in the second-half could help us ride out the next few weeks.
Arsenal simply outclassed Fulham in all aspects of the game. It could’ve been 0 – 7, if we were more clinical
Fabulous my gunners.
Keep up the good work 👏
Trossad special but Saliba not far behind. Saliba had a really good game.
Trossard has been a wonder signing. I’m glad Jesus is back, but Trossard is undroppable at the moment, he is doing solid business in the 9 spot.
Perfect for Jesus to be eased back in, but no rush as Trossard is a boss right now.
Thomas partey is like candy
Great game, all done really well MOTM Partey
Fulham couldn’t be worse in the second half and had a couple of good chances. Yes, we did take our foot off the gas but we could have had more as Martinelli was whilst in the box as well as Jesus’ effort
A deserved MOTM for Trossard and a team looking like they mean business. ManU dropped points so really must be out of contention and we have shortened the goal difference with City which could be vital at the end of the season.
Hoping for a dynamic performance on Thursday and a win against Palace on Sunday COYG
Great game, hit them hard and early, bragging rights fully established.
So Psul Merson was right, it will be interesting what he think’s about the Newcastle game coming up
Oh its Palace on Sunday
No complaints today, a near perfect performance, only Ramsdale trying to be clever with the ball at his feet but made a couple of great stops. I know Trossard got MOM but today Partey was the Vierra figure, we used to dream of. Partey was his imperious one man midfield battering ram.
Before the game I wrote that MERSE had it wrong when he forecast an easy win I went for a tight game with us only one goal better .
Apologies to Merse, that widely recognised genius tipster.
That last line just MAY be ironic though!
Anyone still want Mudryk? Me neither!
What price Trossard NOW!!!
“His international teammate continued to be a nuisance for Fulham by popping up in the box to head into the open goal”
Trossard and Martinelli are not international teammates !
Just the latest of Patricks regular gaffes. He does seen truly ignorant about basic football facts in some areas, at least assumimg he is REALLY a Gooner.
I have my doubts now, that he knows much about football at all,TBH!
Admin remember to update and upgrade Gabriel Jesus picture the one you are using is an insult to our man and fans of this site do something on it please.
Naftali, Why? Whats wrong with this picture ? Simply pulling a face, as humans do, even you and I, at times.
PERFECTLY NORMAL BEHAVIOUR!
He looks like he has swallowed a bee
Sue, PERHAPS HE HAD BUT IT HAS NOT AFFECTED HIS PLAY, SO WHY WORRY!
It was a pathetic request to change that picture, so I told him that, in essence!
Our Imperious away form is powering us to the league title. 3 wins and 7 pts ahead of Mcity with only 5 matches left.
Home record are usually close e.g we finished a humongous 24 pts behind city but only 6 pts behind at home.
We looked a smoother, more cohesive unit in the first half and were irresistible. We looked miles better than City did yesterday and could’ve been 5 up at half time. The second half was frustrating because once again we completely backed off and let them come onto us. What is wrong with just keeping the pressure on and hammering them 7, 8, 9-0? We never do it and it’s incredibly irritating because it smacks of lack of killer instinct. You didn’t see Liverpool backing off against Man Utd. Was it professional? Yes. Was it satisfying? Mostly.
well Liverpool’s 7 didnt do them any good yesterday when they lost all 3 points did they. Winning consistently is all that matters at this stage and conserving energy as much as possible. I was delighted with the Trossard acquisition but he has surpassed my expectations at this stage what a player!!! Saliba and Partey back to their Rolls Royce best.
When you see this kind of gap in class between the two teams you realise that you’r in a good track…..We were head and shoulders above Fulham
Fewer and fewer Arteta Out-ers…I wonder how those of you upset about the acquisition of Leandro Trossard must be feeling now.
One more game, one more evidence of the genius of Mikel Arteta [by the way, his haters can go kick rocks or hug a transformer].
Wonderful win, wonderful unity, and this is the season Arsenal will put their league drought to rest. Onwards and upwards!
Fewer? Right now there seem to me to be NONE at all on JA. I think you are rather behind the times my friend.
Lets talk about NOW and the future and forget the irrelevant past. Unless I am wrong , those who had doubts at one time , which TBH, was many of us, have moved on.
Life is about moving on and NOT dwelling on things gone by. AGREED?
Can we now safely say top 2 guaranteed?