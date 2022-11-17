Arsenal keeper now fit and ready to face England and Wales after injury

Arsenal’s summer signing Matt Turner has joined up with the USA Men’s team to compete in Group B against England, Wales and Iran.

He has not had any big chances to replace Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal League matches, but has progressed well in the Europa League when called up, but he has admitted that he was distraught when he had to drop out of our big Group game against PSV due to a niggling injury.

“I know that my opportunities are few and far between on the pitch,” Turner said in the Athletic.

“Also, the way that the game was building up, against PSV away, it was a game that I felt like I could have gotten out there and done very well.

“It was a game that would have played to some of my strengths: shot stopping, defensive actions. I knew that it was an opportunity for me to show myself, and that was part of the reason it was so hard for me to go out there and say that I couldn’t go.”

The fact is that it really could have been his big chance as Aaron Ramsdale was not very impressive at all that day.

Such is life in the football world, but the good news is that Turner is now over in Qatar with his country and back to full fitness. As he said: “100 percent, no limitations, smashing balls again, all good,”

Good luck Matt, it will be great to see you performing in the highest pressure games of all at the World Cup…

