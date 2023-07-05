Arsenal keeper reaches a record milestone for the USA

Arsenal keeper Turner achieves milestone for national side

Matt Turner and the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) are celebrating their impressive performances in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage.

The Arsenal man achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fastest goalkeeper in US history to reach 20 clean sheets and 20 wins for his country in just 30 appearances. His consistent performances have been instrumental in the team’s success.

In their latest match, the USMNT dominated Trinidad and Tobago with a resounding 6-0 victory, marking their second consecutive 6-0 win in the tournament. The team’s attacking prowess was on full display, with Jesus Ferreira making history by scoring a back-to-back hat trick. Ferreira became the first American player to achieve this feat on the international stage, joining the esteemed company of Landon Donovan as the only players with three hat tricks for the USA.

With their strong performances, the USMNT finished at the top of Group A, edging out Jamaica due to their superior goal difference. As they progress to the quarter-finals, their potential opponents on July 10th will depend on the conclusion of Group D, with Canada, Guatemala, or Guadeloupe as the potential options.

Having won the Gold Cup in 2021, the USMNT is determined to retain the title and secure their eighth championship. The team’s standout performances in the group stage have demonstrated their quality and set the stage for an exciting knockout phase.

But the Gunners fans will only have eyes for Turner who is certain to make it to the World Cup squad.

Yash Bisht