Arsenal keeper reaches a record milestone for the USA

Arsenal keeper Turner achieves milestone for national side
Matt Turner and the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) are celebrating their impressive performances in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage.
The Arsenal man achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fastest goalkeeper in US history to reach 20 clean sheets and 20 wins for his country in just 30 appearances. His consistent performances have been instrumental in the team’s success.
In their latest match, the USMNT dominated Trinidad and Tobago with a resounding 6-0 victory, marking their second consecutive 6-0 win in the tournament. The team’s attacking prowess was on full display, with Jesus Ferreira making history by scoring a back-to-back hat trick. Ferreira became the first American player to achieve this feat on the international stage, joining the esteemed company of Landon Donovan as the only players with three hat tricks for the USA.
With their strong performances, the USMNT finished at the top of Group A, edging out Jamaica due to their superior goal difference. As they progress to the quarter-finals, their potential opponents on July 10th will depend on the conclusion of Group D, with Canada, Guatemala, or Guadeloupe as the potential options.
Having won the Gold Cup in 2021, the USMNT is determined to retain the title and secure their eighth championship. The team’s standout performances in the group stage have demonstrated their quality and set the stage for an exciting knockout phase.
But the Gunners fans will only have eyes for Turner who is certain to make it to the World Cup squad.
Well done Pat, great research in the column, and refreshing to be talking about something different other than Rice’s purchase. Hope Arteta gives him a run in the cup games and friendlys. A future Arsenal number one goal keeper, if he doesn’t get tapped up.// Like to see Arteta give more youth players a run out this year, and to purchase a couple of new ones for the future. //Speaking of purchases. Although a £105 million is a bit much for Rice, the structured deal is a good one that leaves Arsenal only making a down payment of £25 million according to the Mirror and Telegraph. So the structure is A good structured deal to pay over two years as this leaves Arsenal with aplentiful budget after paying Westham just £25 million up front. So that works out to £25 million up front then £25 million in the winter then £25 million next summer then £25 million the following winter. Thats £100 million over two years in 4 half year payments. Plus £5 million if Arsenal do the double. Westham will use the first £25 million no doubt to get a replacement! The other three payments will unfortunately likely be bonuses for their directors when the payments are all but forgoten next year. Well done Edu for paying so little up front to Westham, so we can buy more players this year.
