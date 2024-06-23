Keeper sends emotional farewell to Arsenal fans as new club announcement expected soon

22-year-old Arthur Okonkwo looks set to leave Arsenal posting an emotional farewell to the club after being with us for 15 years. The young keeper who joined Arsenal’s youth academy at just 8-years-old, looks set to cut lies with the club after his contract expired with the club last month and could be heading back to Wrexham to try help them progress in EFL League One for the first time in 20 years.

Okonkwo shared a photo on Instagram of him as a young lad and bid farewell to his boyhood club. He said this “The time has come to say goodbye @arsenal. Having joined the Club in 2009 at 8 years old, I have so many incredible memories from over 15 years. I’ve made friends for life and owe so much to all the coaches I’ve worked with, teammates I’ve played with, fans who’ve supported me and everyone involved with the Club for helping me grow and develop into the person and player I am today. Arsenal will always be special to me and I hope to see them be successful in the coming years. Thank you”

Okonkwo had a very good season with Wrexham last season, stepping into the shoes of Ben Foster who had decided to retire after a few games into the season. Playing consistently well for Wrexham, he was one of the main reason’s they achieved a second promotion in just two years. It’s just rumours at the moment, but he does look like he might end up back at the Welsh club that’s been in the spotlight so much recently due to their new owners and the documentary series that everyone has become hooked to.

What does this mean for Arsenal? Well Karl Hein looks set to stay with the club and could be boosted up to 2nd spot keeper if Aaron Ramsdale does decide to leave the club (which I think would be best for all parties), meaning that we would either have to promote a player from the academy or bring another young keeper in, just in case. There are plenty of options out there available and shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

Having watched a bit of Okonkwo at Wrexham last season and watched him grow through the academy for the past few years, it does feel somewhat disappointing that we aren’t able to keep a hold of our academy graduate. Because his contract expired, I don’t think we will even get a fee for the talented young keeper, but he does deserve to be playing and we as Arsenal fans wish him all the best with his future.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

