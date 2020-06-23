Arsenal keeping a close eye on the contract situation of Portuguese teenager

Arsenal has developed the reputation of signing young talent and turning them into top players in recent years.

Arsene Wenger signed the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin as teenagers, and they became some of the best players in the Premier League in their positions, well, in the early days for Bellerin.

Mikel Arteta has continued Arsenal’s tradition of trusting young players to do a job and helping them reach their potential.

The Spaniard has continued to give chances to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson this season and he might have another youngster on his team soon.

Portuguese paper, O Jogo, via Sports witness is claiming that Arsenal is keeping a close eye on the contract situation of 17-year-old Sporting star, Joelson Fernandes.

The teenager is currently negotiating a new deal but there seems to be a sticking point.

Sporting wants to significantly increase his release clause which currently stands at €45m. They believe Joelson has a huge potential and they plan to make his new release clause €100m.

His representatives, however, think that the proposed new release clause will place too much pressure on him and they want it to be €80m.

The report further states that the club knows about Arsenal’s interest in the player and this has caused them to speed up their contract negotiations with him.



More Stories / Latest News Transfer boost for Arsenal as target’s club planning for life without him What is going on between Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Martinelli? Report – Arsenal have made a decision over Cedric Soares