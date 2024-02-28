Arsenal keeping an eye on exciting Barcelona youngster

Arsenal is reportedly showing interest in Barcelona’s young talent, Mikayil Faye, who could potentially leave the Catalan club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Faye, a 19-year-old who joined Barcelona last summer, has been showcasing impressive performances for their B team. His notable displays have attracted attention, with previous reports suggesting Lens made a €9 million bid for him in January, which Barcelona turned down.

As the season progresses, more clubs are expected to express interest in acquiring Faye, and Mundo Deportivo indicates that Arsenal is among those clubs.

Arsenal has a history of signing promising young talents, exemplified by their acquisition of William Saliba from Saint Etienne. Saliba has since become a valuable member of Arsenal’s first team. It appears Arsenal may consider a similar approach with Faye, offering him the opportunity to develop within their ranks.

However, if Barcelona rejected a €9 million bid for Faye’s signature in the summer, it implies that Arsenal may need to be prepared to negotiate a substantial fee if they wish to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Faye will be delighted that a top club like Arsenal wants to add him to their group and might push Barca to listen to our offer for his signature.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…