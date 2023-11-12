Arsenal keeping an eye on in-form Borussia Dortmund man

Arsenal maintains an interest in acquiring Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt as the attacker continues to display top form this season. Brandt has been previously targeted by Premier League clubs like Liverpool, although no concrete moves have been made to secure his services thus far.

Brandt’s impressive performances for Dortmund in the current season, contributing four goals and four assists in eleven Bundesliga matches, have reignited interest from Arsenal. According to Mirror Football, Arsenal is expected to compete with Newcastle United for the opportunity to sign him.

Newcastle has money to burn and may approach Borussia Dortmund to discuss a potential transfer after the current campaign. The competition between Arsenal and Newcastle suggests that Brandt could be a sought-after player in the upcoming transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brandt has been a fine Bundesliga player in the last few seasons and will most likely do a good job for us if we add him to our group.

However, the attacker has other suitors and has just signed a new contract in Dortmund, so he would not be easy for us to sign.

But we are one of the top clubs in Europe and should pull the funds together to add him to our group.

