Arsenal keeping an eye on Serie A striker they wanted in 2020

Arsenal has an eye for another Serie A star after they missed out on the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window.

The Gunners had pursued the Serbian from last summer’s transfer window, but he eventually joined Juventus.

That means they have to turn their attention to another attacking target.

They have a shopping list that will help them get a goal-scorer through the door when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness reveals the Gunners have now returned for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian was on their radar in 2020 when he shined for Lille in Ligue 1.

However, he eventually joined his current Serie A employers.

He has been in solid form for them lately and could spark a bidding war for his signature in the summer.

The report claims the Gunners and the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United are considering taking him to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the finest young strikers around now, and he could do a good job at Arsenal if he joins the club.

The former Lille man has missed part of this season through injury, but he has scored consecutive braces in recent games and has 11 goals in 20 league matches so far.

