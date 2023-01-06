Arsenal keeping an eye on talented Greek youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for 19-year-old PAOK talent Giannis Konstantelias.

Mikel Arteta’s side prides itself in developing players and the Spaniard has continued the proud tradition which makes the club attractive to youngsters.

Arsenal has a good scouting system which helps them spot talents around the world and at home.

A report on Standard Sport reveals Konstantelias has developed well after spending six months on loan at Belgian outfit Eupen.

PAOK know they have a top player on their hands and he could become one of their key players in the next few seasons.

However, the report reveals Manchester City and Chelsea are two other Premier League clubs ready to add Konstantelias to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the suitors he has, the youngster is a talented boy and he could be a top player for us if we add him to our squad.

However, he might want to wait to join us because he will hardly get the regular game time his development needs.

The teenager might struggle to reach his full potential if we sign him and do not give him the first-team chances he needs.

