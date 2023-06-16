Arsenal keeping tabs on talented Barcelona youngster

According to reports, Arsenal has shown interest in Barcelona’s young talent Aleix Garrido as Mikel Arteta seeks to enhance his options at the Emirates.

As the Gunners prepare for the upcoming transfer window, they are expected to make several notable signings, with Declan Rice being the anticipated headline arrival at the club. Rice is likely to secure an immediate starting position.

Alongside the pursuit of high-profile signings, Arsenal is also targeting players who may not be as widely recognised, and Aleix Garrido is among the players on their radar.

The Daily Mail reports that the 19-year-old midfielder is being closely monitored by the Gunners. At Barcelona, efforts are being made to provide him with more opportunities in the first team in order to convince him that he is part of their plans.

However, thus far, Garrido’s involvement with the senior squad has been limited, which has prompted Arsenal to express interest and await an opportunity to make a move and add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the best clubs for any youngster who wants to make a name for himself.

Garrido will certainly have heard about that and Mikel Arteta speaks Spanish, so the gaffer will make him feel at home at the Emirates.

But if he leaves Barca for lack of game time, we must show him a clear plan to get him more involved in our first team.

