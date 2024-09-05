Arsenal keeps elite La Liga attacker at the top of their list of targets

Nico Williams was one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets this summer as they sought to strengthen their squad.

The Gunners have tracked the Spanish winger for some time, and after his impressive performances at Euro 2024, they felt it was the right moment to bring him in.

Mikel Arteta’s team was determined to secure the best talent available on the market, but they were unable to convince Williams to make the move.

Both Arsenal and Barcelona were heavily interested in signing him, but Williams chose to remain at Athletic Bilbao for another season, staying loyal to his boyhood club.

This was a significant setback for Arsenal, but they have not given up hope of landing the winger in the future.

According to a report from Football365, Arsenal still has Williams on their radar and plans to approach him again when the opportunity arises.

For now, Arsenal will focus on the players currently in their squad, but Williams remains a key target for the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is one of the world’s best players, and we have to keep trying until we finally sign him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…