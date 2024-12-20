Arsenal keeps pushing to bolster their midfield in January

Arsenal continues to plan for ways to bolster their squad in the January transfer window if the right opportunities emerge, as the Gunners have struggled to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League standings, particularly in their recent battle with Liverpool. The Reds, although traditionally strong, have struggled with a lack of consistency in recent games, which has given Arsenal the chance to close the gap between the two clubs. Despite this, Mikel Arteta’s team has faced difficulties, including some crucial dropped points, which have seen them fail to capitalise.

Arsenal’s back-to-back draws in recent weeks have seen them fall behind Chelsea, who currently occupy second place in the league. Although Arsenal is still close behind, Chelsea’s strong performances have put the Blues in the driver’s seat for now, and the Gunners need to continue their pursuit of the top spots with determination. However, there is still plenty of time for Arsenal to catch up with both Chelsea and Liverpool in the second half of the season, as the competition for the league title is still wide open.

How Arsenal operates in the January transfer window will likely prove to be the difference-maker. A report from Football Insider has indicated that the Gunners are keen on signing a new midfielder to add depth and creativity to their squad. One of the key concerns is the potential loss of Martin Odegaard, who has been central to Arsenal’s creative efforts this season. If the Norwegian playmaker is unavailable due to injury or suspension, Arsenal could struggle to create chances. The club is therefore keen on bringing in an alternative midfielder who can provide similar creative contributions. By signing a player with comparable qualities to Odegaard, Arsenal would ensure their attacking play remains fluid, even if their captain is unavailable to play.

