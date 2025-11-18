Arsenal keeps working on new deals for two stars after Saka

After Bukayo Saka signs a new contract, Arsenal are planning to offer fresh deals to other key players to secure their long-term futures at the club. The Gunners currently boast a squad with several top performers, all of whom have the potential to continue improving. Saka has been one of the standout figures over recent seasons, yet he is not yet considered to have reached the peak of his career. This is encouraging for both the club and its supporters, as they can expect him to develop further while the player himself remains committed to progress.

Arsenal’s Plans for Contract Extensions

Saka will not be the only player to extend his stay this season, as Arsenal are keen to retain their top performers. According to Metro Sport, plans are in motion to offer new contracts to two other stars in the coming months. As cited by the same source, the club intends to begin discussions over fresh deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber once Saka’s contract situation is finalised. It is likely that preliminary talks for both players have already started, with the expectation that formal agreements will be completed as the season progresses.

Timber and Rice have been integral to Arsenal’s success over recent campaigns. Their contributions on the pitch have been significant, and securing their futures is seen as essential to maintaining the team’s stability and competitive edge. The club recognise that extending contracts for these players will not only reward their performances but also demonstrate a commitment to building a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Strengthening Squad Stability

By prioritising contract renewals, Arsenal aim to protect their squad from potential departures while maintaining the momentum built over recent seasons. Ensuring that key players like Saka, Rice, and Timber remain at the club reinforces the team’s core and supports long-term planning. With these measures in place, the Gunners are positioning themselves to continue competing at the top of the Premier League while also preparing for future challenges, both domestically and in European competitions.

