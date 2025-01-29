Arsenal kick-off Women’s FA Cup campaign v Bristol City. Team news, predicted lineup, how to watch.

Arsenal Women at last kick off their Adobe Women’s FA Cup campaign at home to Bristol City Women tonight. This match was postponed on 10th January, due to adverse weather conditions (frozen pitch). The rescheduled match kicks off at 7.45PM UK at Meadow Park, and you can watch all the action live on the Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel and FA Player.

If our Gunners can secure a win against the Robins tonight, our next FA Cup match will be against London City Lionesses on Sunday 9th February (tbc). Arsenal Women will play in white tonight, in support of Arsenal’s No More Red Campaign.

Team News

In Renée’s post-Chelsea press conference, our head coach confirmed that Caitlin Foord had been withdrawn from the London derby due to injury. She will be unlikely to feature for our Gunners today. Katie McCabe will also be unavailable for selection due to suspension (after being red-carded in Sunday’s WSL match defeat to Chelsea Women.

Arsenal Women are the most successful side in Women’s FA Cup history, lifting the trophy a record 14 times in its 55-year history. However, our Gunners have not got their hands on the FA Cup since 2016 with Chelsea & Manchester City dominating and Manchester United winning the Cup in 2024.

My predicted lineup. What’s yours?

Our Gunners will play away to Manchester City in the WSL the following Sunday, so one would imagine that Renee will want to rest some of her big game players – particularly after playing Chelsea last Sunday.

I’d imagine Manu Zinsberger starts in goal.

Katie McCabe would normally start at left-back but I think Steph Catley may be given the nod for this game, Lotte Wubben-Moy & Laia Codina at central defense, and Katie Reid at right-back.

Kyra Cooney-Cross, Mariona Caldentey, and Frida Maanum cover the engine room.

Rosa Kafaji, Alessia Russo, and Stina Blackstenius start in attack.

Are you anticipating a good win tonight Gooners?

Michelle M

