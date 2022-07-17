Arsenal Kicks Off Their U.S. Tour Against Everton in Baltimore

Even though Arsenal could not secure a Champions League spot, the talented team is still progressing under Mikel Arteta’s watch. The new additions to the team will get a chance to settle in the preseason tours, and Arteta will have time to experiment with his tactical strategies.

Arsenal’s Florida Tour

After their first preseason match against Nurnberg, Arsenal will face Everton in a preseason game in Baltimore, Maryland. Mikel Arteta’s team has already announced two friendlies they will play in Florida against Chelsea and Orlando City as part of the Florida Cup. This will be the Gunners’ first match in the American East Coast tour before facing Orlando City on the 20th and Chelsea on the 23rd and these will be their first of three games played over the Atlantic.

The Charm City Match

The Charm City Match (derived from the city’s nickname) will be held at the Ravens on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The game will start at 7 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. The last time Baltimore hosted an English Premier League match was in the summer of 2012, when Liverpool and Tottenham squared off at M&T Bank Stadium. And now, it’s been a decade already. We are excited to be bringing Arsenal and Everton to M&T Bank Stadium for the Charm City Match.

The English Premier League is world-class, and this will not only showcase Baltimore, but according to Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, it will further bolster their bid for the 2022 World Cup.

We’re looking forward to playing Everton in Maryland. We’ve heard all about the friendly reputation of Baltimore, and we can’t wait to see our fans in a world-class stadium”, Arteta said.

Frank Lampard, Everton’s manager, says the visit will give the team a chance to take advantage of the incredible facilities and prepare for next season. In addition, they may connect with their dedicated, passionate fanbase.

“In my brief time here, I have learned that Everton is one of the most popular English clubs in the USA. Football is a huge passion in the United States, and it continues to grow. Among the most passionate fans in the country are those in the Mid-Atlantic region. Their enthusiasm, coupled with the enthusiastic support of Evertonians across the United Kingdom and the Americas, promises to be a memorable one”, Lampard added.

Can Everton Stop the Gunners?

The last time both teams met, Arsenal won with five goals to one in the final match of the 2021/2022 Premier League season. Everton might want to restore parity by taking the win and advancing in the Florida Cup. However, it is too early to decide the outcome of the match.

Our preseason schedule is taking shape and we are looking forward to playing against strong opponents”, Arteta said. “Our U.S. fans have a special place in our hearts, and we are looking forward to playing in front of them.”