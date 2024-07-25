Arsenal knocks back approaches for struggling midfielder

Fabio Vieira is set to get a new lifeline as an Arsenal player this season when it seemed like he would be sold.
The Portuguese midfielder has struggled since his move to the Emirates and has been one of the players that fans expected to leave the club this summer.
Despite his underwhelming performance last season, the Gunners are keen for him to prove them right for signing him.
Vieira remains one of the players Mikel Arteta trusts, and although he missed several games last season, Arsenal still wants him to stay.
Unlike Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal seems to have more faith that Vieira will become a key player. A report from The Sun claims they have been turning down inquiries for his signature.
The report states that Arsenal has received interest from several teams about signing Vieira, but they have rejected all offers.
The Gunners will give him at least one more season to become a key player and are confident he can deliver for them in this campaign.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Vieira is a very talented boy and has immense potential, that’s why we added him to our squad in the first place. Hopefully, this will be a much better season for him.
Interesting what Arteta sees in VIEIRA he can’t get from ESR. Other than sadly ongoing injury issues with ESR…presumably Arsenal medical team will know if this will be ongoing issues asbit was with Jack.
I do like Vieira but maybe he needs to bulk up for PL…lets see what pre season shows us
Vieira needs to add about 20 pounds of muscle, add a ton of defensive ability and fortitude, and maybe he can help Arsenal.
Personally if a decent offer came in around his 34 million cost I would sell.
Have seen nothing from him to indicate anything more than a squad player at best.
We must be careful or else he will be Luke another Nketiah;
5 years later, little improvement, and some still talking about his potential.
Unfortunately we can never be as close to the situation as MA so exactly why Vieira is thought of in one way and ESR may be in quite the other is anyone’s guess. One thing that may be part of the equation is that ESR is apparently being sold for £35 million pure profit. Don’t know how big a factor that is here but it could certainly be an element.
The so called “struggling” players have the quality to come in handy to further propel the team towards achieving it’s goals. Fulham though very keen on Emile but i doubt they’ll agree to certain terms set by Arsenal to put them away, same goes for suitors interested in our squad players-Fabio,Eddie,Reiss,Kiwior etc. I don’t see any of these guys leaving but Let’s see what happens on these situations.
Vamos
You expect them all to stay?
Yes, i expect them to stay! They are the least people to not know what a special team they represent and manager to help take them to greater heights while winning trophies. They might leave in the future but i don’t think it will be this summer and not for clubs like Fulham,Leicester and the likes.
I rather feel that Arteta has given up the ghost on that front. As for the players, I’m pretty sure that they know the quality of the team they represent, but haven’t been able to reach the next level.
ESR has proved that he can play in the EPL which led to an England call up. Viera has been injured throughout the 2 years he has been with us and has hardly set the place on fire when he has played except for his sending off.
Personally, I would get rid and let the boy develop his career in a different league. The EPL is pretty demanding on the mind and body and I just don’t see that he is cut out for it. Sorry.
Talk of Pepe being an absolute waste of money (worst purchase in our history apparently )and then there’s this guy .
Who ever signed Viera needs their head checked,35 million and whatever he’s earned over his dismal stay is laughable.
Like half of Artetas(sorry Edus ) another mediocre waste of money .
👍
Vieira in Arsenal team every day of the week over Pepe!
Good one ,what was it ,OBi Martin as our back up striker this season .
Probably best to leave it to your buddy’s Arteta/EDu .
that’s right my buddies Arteta and Edu
how about yours….
glad to see you are so attentive to my posts
Obi-Martin part of our strike force may have kept him out of Man U clutches, or perhaps you prefer that to some how prove some foolish self centre notion
any way keep them coming, and keep living up to your name
What (lol)
Maybe best to turn your bullying attention to someone that won’t put you back under the bridge you crawled out from .
But fair play your trying .
And you know what they say ,”everyone likes a clown “
@pat I would love you to put the Article when we signed him or just before ,can not remember,but I read a few pieces form people that had actually watched him and they said he was one paced and not fit for the PL ,i repeated that and was told i knew nothing about football (same with Tierney and Mudryk)i would love to know who said that as my usual good memory as got the best of me .
it was me Dan kit
Try harder buddy ,must be your first year on the interweb .
Your get there though ,I’m rooting for you .
PS it will take more than that to get me going .
A lot more
a lot more to get you going where?
it wasn’t me, and D..it knows it…but took the dummy bait
Wow ,lol
Come back when you’re ready bud ,ATM your cannon fodder at best .
What I like about you (which isn’t much )
Your not afraid to
Make yourself look like a 🤡 I have to give credit for that .
Well
Done buddy 👍
Vieira clearly has skills, but so far has not adapted to life in the EPL.
It is easy to criticize, as was so frequently the case with Havertz who was regularly called out. He admitted to taking time to acclimatise to his new team and surroundings but has since blossomed.
I can’t say that Vieira should be allowed further time to come good, but it does seem that Arteta has chosen to keep him close. I can only hope that Vieira repays his manager’s faith.
PS In the stock photo used of him above, his expression looks at though he has had something unexpected and unwanted stuffed up his derriere. It makes me laugh
Arteta is desperate for Vierra to succeed. He was his personal pick. Im afraid his lack of strength and bravery smacks you in the face. He is not strong enough. Or brave enough.