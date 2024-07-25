Arsenal knocks back approaches for struggling midfielder

The Portuguese midfielder has struggled since his move to the Emirates and has been one of the players that fans expected to leave the club this summer.

Despite his underwhelming performance last season, the Gunners are keen for him to prove them right for signing him.

Vieira remains one of the players Mikel Arteta trusts, and although he missed several games last season, Arsenal still wants him to stay.

Unlike Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal seems to have more faith that Vieira will become a key player. A report from The Sun claims they have been turning down inquiries for his signature.

The report states that Arsenal has received interest from several teams about signing Vieira, but they have rejected all offers.

The Gunners will give him at least one more season to become a key player and are confident he can deliver for them in this campaign.