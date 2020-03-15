Arsenal know how much they must pay to sign Dani Ceballos permanently

Arsenal has reportedly been told to pay £36 million if they want to sign Dani Ceballos permanently

The Gunners took the Spaniard on loan from Real Madrid last summer and he made an instant impact when he started the campaign with a bang in his first game against Burnley.

He was, however, struck down with an injury and struggled to break into the side under Mikel Arteta with the Spanish manager demanding far more from him.

He, however, won his place back in the team after impressing Arteta in their training camp in Dubai and the Gunners appear prepared to keep him beyond this season.

Ceballos considered leaving the Emirates in the winter but admitted that the fan’s affection after they created a song for him made him change his mind.

Mikel Arteta has insisted that the Gunners aren’t in negotiation with Real Madrid over his permanent transfer yet, but Sun Sport is claiming that Arsenal can get their man if they can fork out £36 million in the summer.

This summer is expected to be one of the club’s most important in a long time, and Arteta will be hoping that Arsenal will back him to land Ceballos permanently when the next transfer window opens.