“Arsenal know they can swoop” This ex-Gunner will replace Arteta reckons pundit

Former West Ham man, Frank McAvennie believes Patrick Vieira is doing a great job at Crystal Palace which could see him become the Arsenal manager in the future.

The Frenchman became the Eagles boss at the start of this campaign and has made them one of the exciting clubs to watch.

His young team has earned some huge results this season and nearly beat Arsenal when both clubs met earlier in the campaign.

McAvennie believes Mikel Arteta could be replaced in the Gunners dugout by the former midfielder who also captained the club in his playing days.

He told Football Insider: “But he’s come in and there’s no coincidence he’s started doing well at Palace.

“Arsenal have stepped up too but Arteta must be worrying in case he gets his job soon.

“I said this when Palace went to Arsenal earlier this season. Arteta is doing well to be fair to him.

“But I like Patrick Vieira, I like his whole-hearted commitment, he’s doing well.

“If Arteta goes off the boil again, Arsenal know they can swoop in and get Vieira.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see former Arsenal players making it in the managerial sphere.

Arteta has been doing great for us in this campaign, and the Spaniard could be at the helm for the next few years if the team keeps making progress.

Vieira has made a brilliant start to life as a manager in England. Hopefully, he would continue making progress. Perhaps a job at another top club would open up for him if Arteta remains at Arsenal.