Arsenal knows the striker who can help them win the Champions League

Arsenal is determined to take the next step in their evolution under Mikel Arteta by winning major honours such as the Premier League and the Champions League. While the club has made significant progress in recent years, they have fallen short in their pursuit of silverware, particularly in the league, where they have come close but failed to secure the title in the last two seasons.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a team capable of competing at the highest level, but there is a general consensus that one key piece is missing—a world-class striker. Despite the team’s strong performances, their lack of a prolific goal-scorer has often been the difference between winning and falling short in critical matches.

Arsenal’s forward line includes Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli, but none have been able to consistently deliver the number of goals needed to push the Gunners ahead of rivals like Manchester City and Liverpool. As a result, securing a top-tier centre-forward has become a priority for the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

One of the names at the top of their wishlist is Alexander Isak, the highly talented Swedish striker who has been shining at Newcastle United. According to Fichajes, Arsenal has identified Isak as the ideal player to help bridge the gap between their current squad and the elite level needed to win trophies.

Isak has been a standout performer for Newcastle, displaying a lethal combination of pace, technical ability, and finishing prowess. His impressive performances in the Premier League have attracted the attention of several top clubs, and Arsenal sees him as the kind of forward who could elevate them to the next level.

However, signing him will not be an easy task. Newcastle is in no rush to sell, and given their financial strength, they are in a strong position to keep hold of their star player. Reports suggest that the Magpies have set a price tag of around €120 million for the striker, a figure that would require Arsenal to break their transfer record to bring him to the Emirates.

While Isak would undoubtedly improve Arsenal’s squad, the club must also be realistic and identify alternative targets. In previous transfer windows, Arsenal has sometimes focused too much on a single player, only to miss out and be left scrambling for alternatives. Given how competitive the summer transfer market is expected to be, the Gunners cannot afford to put all their hopes on Isak alone.

If Arsenal is serious about strengthening their attack, they need to move swiftly and keep their options open. The club must ensure they do not fall into the same pattern of waiting too long or refusing to pursue other high-quality strikers if Isak proves unattainable.