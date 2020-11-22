Arsenal La Liga midfield target could make a move in January

Arsenal could land Real Madrid midfielder, Isco in the winter if they are serious about signing him.

This is because Zinedine Zidane has agreed to sell the sidelined Spaniard according to Marca.

The midfielder has been struggling to get playing time at Real Madrid recently as Zidane considers other midfielders to be more effective than him.

He was one of their best players in his first few years and he wants to remain part of the Spanish national team setup.

He risks missing out on the Euros next year and he has asked the club to allow him to leave them in search of first-team football.

Even though he isn’t playing regularly, he remains a key part of the Madrid squad as they want to have enough players to execute their games.

This might have stopped them from selling him sooner, but the report claims that Zidane has agreed to allow him to leave the club and this has opened up the door for him to make a January move.

Arsenal has been looking for a new attacking midfielder and after missing out on Houssem Aouar in the last transfer window, Isco might be the player that they move for.

A fee in the region of £45 million is what it will take to sign the 28-year-old, the report adds.