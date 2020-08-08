Report – Arsenal La Liga target agrees to terms with the Gunners

Philippe Coutinho has agreed to terms of a deal that will see him join Arsenal on loan for the whole of next season, according to reports in Spain via Sun Sports.

The Brazilian has been one of Arsenal’s transfer targets this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options ahead of next season.

The attacking midfielder will have to look for a new team after Barcelona failed to get him to sign for Bayern Munich permanently.

Several teams in the Premier League including Chelsea and Leicester City have been linked with a move for him, however, the report claims that Arsenal is in the lead in the race to sign him.

It claims that the Brazilian has visited the club’s training ground and that he has been impressed enough to want to join Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates.

The details of the agreement weren’t revealed but he is expected to spend the 2020/2021 season with the Gunners.

The Brazilian will, however, not make that move happen until after Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign.

The Germans have won the Bundesliga and German Cup, they are still one of the favourites to land this season’s Champions League and he will stay with them until their European campaign is over.