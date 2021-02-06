Arsenal lack of left-back depth highlighted in Villa loss

Cedric Soares has been filling in at left-back since Arsenal has been unable to call on Kieran Tierney, but the former Southampton man didn’t do a good job against Aston Villa.
To his credit, he has managed some fine performances in an unfamiliar position before the Villa match, but his performance at Villa Park showed that he can only do so much in an unnatural position.
The Gunners were linked with a move for a left-back before the last transfer window shut after letting Sead Kolasinac leave for Schalke 04.
Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t sign a backup, and no one would have faulted them at the time as Tierney was in fine form.
Villa has now exposed Soares and Star Sports’ Matthew Cooper claims his performance shows Arsenal needs more depth in that area.
He writes on Star Sports: “Cedric has done a pretty good job filling in for Kieran Tierney at left-back in recent weeks, with his form contributing to Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ deadline day loan switch to West Brom.
“Arsenal have been linked with a move for a more natural left-back but, despite Tierney’s injury and the decision to allow Sead Kolasinac to return to Schalke on loan, the Gunners did not bring one in before deadline day.
“Cedric’s error which lead to Villa’s goal only highlighted the need for a left-footed defender at left-back and, although he has done well recently, the 29-year-old is surely better suited to providing competition for Hector Bellerin.
“Cedric was withdrawn in the second-half, with the left-footed Bukayo Saka switching to left-back.”
It remains unclear how much longer Tierney will stay on the sidelines. Soares will want to have a better day if he plays in Arsenal’s next game.
my take is that even if Soares did not commit a blunder, the game may have ended a 0-0, which means our attack is useless. Blame the attack for not scoring, or we could have even won 2-1 if our attack was potent enough. Hope this is the end to Willian, shame we reached a 37 year low of 10 loses.
While there may be a good debate on the subject, today it doesnt hold water. The pass the Soares made was a pass back to a player to his left and behind and was best suited to a right footed player which he is and totally fluffed it. No excuse except sloppyness!
exactly it was not about strong foot, he wasnt under pressure, he control the ball well, it was a complete lack of concentration. though overall he didnt do well in the attack, it was a right decision to sub him
Food for thought
Emery fired for these among other reasons
1. Dropping points & uncompetitive
2. Too defensive in his play
3. No style / Philosophy of play
4. Players played out of position
5. Arrogant & friction with players
6. Failed in Europa, & no CL, or top 4
Compare ro Arteta
1. We’re soon to be 13th, lower than Emery
2. Defensive tactics toothless in attack
3. Arteta’s style? Philosophy of play?
4. Willian as ST against city, Tierney as LCB, Xhaka as LB when 3-4-3, Laca as a 10, playing Saka as LWB, on & on
5. Arteta’s failure to register Saliba, or give him a chance, what happened to “second chances”, friction with Ozil, Saliba, Guendouzi, Willian appearance
6. Failed in Europa, no CL or top 4, likely not top 10 this year.
Most wanted Emery gone; rightly so. Hypocrisy with Arteta? Far less experience, and no European trophies to Emery’s 3. Freddie developed Saka; remember Saka crediting Freddie for their talks and 1-1 sessions?
Arteta stumbled on ESR and the combo with Saka, Tierney already top talent, hasn’t improved Pepe, AMN, Willock, Nketiah, or anyone really. Can’t help Willian or improve our attack.
We fired Emery for far less failure with a far worse squad. Arteta is over his head and no closer to fixing Arsenal than when we sat in 15th.
Just food for thought and something to consider as our club continues to struggle.
Good points Durand…I posted this earlier but it definitely still applies after today’s performance, especially with his baffling decision to bring in Willian instead of Marts:
ever since his appointment, I’ve been very curious about the evolution of Arteta, the manager…some like Tuchel’s protégé, Nagglesman, went out of his way to put his own stamp on his coaching style so as to avoid obvious comparisons, whereas it seems like Arteta has unfortunately decided to pay homage to the Wenger he played under, instead of either channeling Arsene’s earlier incarnation or even taking a page out of Pep’s Guide to the Footballing Galaxy…shoehorning players, picking favourites, laying blame at the feet of match officials, shipping out strong personalities, relying on overpaid “old” Cheski players, using the term “unlucky” far too often and the strategic over-exaggeration of a potential score-lines to deflect attention away from the actual reality of the situation…now I’m not saying that all of his actions have been horribly misguided, as I agree with the methodology behind a few of his decisions, but I believe a disturbing pattern has emerged…I would be far less concerned if the hierarchal structure of our club was far less reflective of the post-Dein Wenger years, but we did give Arteta the Manager title and not the more logical coaching moniker…if this is the case, and we’re actually looking for Arteta to restore the manager-centric model that left us in a shambolic state, then we have failed to heed the lessons of the past and are likely destined to suffer a similar fate
Ignore Cedic, who is only a make weight player filling in. It is injury prone Tierney who concerns me. Hardly ever stays fit but a great warrior, future captain and one of our key players. But no use if he’s always out! God forbid we have another Diaby on our hands!
I raised this concern when we signed him. If you look at the appearances he had for Celtic before, he NEVER finished a full season. More like 75% of the games.