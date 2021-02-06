Arsenal lack of left-back depth highlighted in Villa loss

Cedric Soares has been filling in at left-back since Arsenal has been unable to call on Kieran Tierney, but the former Southampton man didn’t do a good job against Aston Villa.

To his credit, he has managed some fine performances in an unfamiliar position before the Villa match, but his performance at Villa Park showed that he can only do so much in an unnatural position.

The Gunners were linked with a move for a left-back before the last transfer window shut after letting Sead Kolasinac leave for Schalke 04.

Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t sign a backup, and no one would have faulted them at the time as Tierney was in fine form.

Villa has now exposed Soares and Star Sports’ Matthew Cooper claims his performance shows Arsenal needs more depth in that area.

He writes on Star Sports: “Cedric has done a pretty good job filling in for Kieran Tierney at left-back in recent weeks, with his form contributing to Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ deadline day loan switch to West Brom.

“Arsenal have been linked with a move for a more natural left-back but, despite Tierney’s injury and the decision to allow Sead Kolasinac to return to Schalke on loan, the Gunners did not bring one in before deadline day.

“Cedric’s error which lead to Villa’s goal only highlighted the need for a left-footed defender at left-back and, although he has done well recently, the 29-year-old is surely better suited to providing competition for Hector Bellerin.

“Cedric was withdrawn in the second-half, with the left-footed Bukayo Saka switching to left-back.”

It remains unclear how much longer Tierney will stay on the sidelines. Soares will want to have a better day if he plays in Arsenal’s next game.