Arsenal ladies need to beat Tottenham to stay in race for Top Three

North London derby – time for the women to shine again!

So our women will finally get to play their rearranged game against north London rivals Spurs this weekend and will be looking to keep their winning run in the Women’s Super League going.

The last time they met back in October our ladies did a fantastic job by beating them 6-1 with a Vivianne Miedema hat-trick, a Caitlyn Foord double and a goal for Katie McCabe, so no doubt they will be looking for a similar score line again, but Tottenham will no doubt be looking for revenge. Which they won’t get I hope!

We currently sit four places in front of our north London rivals with a 15-point difference. And as with the men’s team no matter how your season is going or where you are in the league and other competitions, a north London derby is not a game to be laughed at or overlooked and it is a must win game and is one of the most important fixtures in an Arsenal fans and players calendar, whether that is for the men’s or the women’s teams.

The women must win the game if they want to pile the pressure on third placed Manchester United who sit three points in front of us and who our ladies beat in their last game, so nothing less than a win is acceptable on the weekend for our women, for both pride and for all three points, because without a win, the one against United would be meaningless in the long run!

And it would be the perfect game for Miedema to get another couple of goals to really take place as the league’s top scorer! Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman