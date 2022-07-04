Arsenal are claimed to have launched their bid to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer.

The Gunners have finally announced their fourth signing of the transfer window in Gabriel Jesus today, but there is no signs of our spending spree ending any time soon.

According to Il Messaggero, we have now tabled an offer of £47 Million for the services of SMS.

The central midfielder has been amongst the most consistent performers in Serie A since joining from Genk in 2015, notching up 48 goals and 41 assists in his 231 league appearances for Lazio.

Goals is something that we have lacked from our central midfield area in recent seasons, and a more creative addition would certainly be welcomed.

If SMS could bring anything close to his current level to the Premier League, he would be a huge asset for any team in the division. He’s been wanted by some of the best teams in Europe in recent years, and would no doubt be another huge coup if we could get a deal done, and would be yet another huge statement of intent shown by our club.

Could the Serbia international be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey in midfield?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Our optimistic Gooner Matt Smith talks about Arsenal’s positive transfer window