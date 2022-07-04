Arsenal are claimed to have launched their bid to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer.
The Gunners have finally announced their fourth signing of the transfer window in Gabriel Jesus today, but there is no signs of our spending spree ending any time soon.
According to Il Messaggero, we have now tabled an offer of £47 Million for the services of SMS.
The central midfielder has been amongst the most consistent performers in Serie A since joining from Genk in 2015, notching up 48 goals and 41 assists in his 231 league appearances for Lazio.
Goals is something that we have lacked from our central midfield area in recent seasons, and a more creative addition would certainly be welcomed.
If SMS could bring anything close to his current level to the Premier League, he would be a huge asset for any team in the division. He’s been wanted by some of the best teams in Europe in recent years, and would no doubt be another huge coup if we could get a deal done, and would be yet another huge statement of intent shown by our club.
Could the Serbia international be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey in midfield?
Patrick
Well Chelsea and Newcastle failed with a 47 mil offer, not enough, so i doubt we tried the same.
If the never ending rumours are correct, then you are correct, the spending spree will go on.
However, I would suggest that we step back from these rumours and live in the real world, where action speaks louder than words.
Just yesterday, Tieleman’s was a done deal, as was the signing of Hickey all wrapped up and ready to go days before.
On the flip side, Bellerin was never going to wear the shirt again and no one wanted him – made Captain and three clubs after his services!!!
My two hopes are Gnarby and Martinez, but the squad of Mikel’s players are slowly being built back up.
Let’s not get carried away with every rumour of a missed opportunity, imminent signings or being gazumped at the last minute!!!
We are obviously still in the market for a new player(s) so trust the process and enjoy the cricket ☺️🏏🏏🏏
Oops i hope he comes, good tackling, physical, good passing range, experience, i did take him over tielemans
Would of loved him a few years ago when he
was unplayable in Europe. Still a quality player
but not worth the price tag.
Unless Lazio are willing to take Torreria and 25M
hard pass