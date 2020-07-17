Arsenal launch bid for their coveted target, but they still have competition

Arsenal has reportedly launched a bid for Lille defender Gabriel as they look to beat other teams to his signature, according to Sun Sports.

The Brazilian has been on Arsenal’s radar for a long time now as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defence ahead of next season.

L’Equipe reports that the Gunners are not alone in their bid to land him and that Napoli is leading the race for his signature.

However, the Gunners are keen on landing the Brazilian who rose to prominence this season after moving to Lille in 2017.

He has been in fine form and helped his side end this campaign in a European place after they competed in the Champions League this season.

The Gunners are not the only team looking to sign him with Everton and Tottenham credited with interest in him, according to FootMercato.

Mikel Arteta has seen his team struggle to defend this season and the Spaniard would look for an improvement in that department when next season comes around.

He will have William Saliba and Pablo Mari to work with next season, but Gabriel will add even more depth to his team.

The Gunners have become a better defending unit, but it might be short-lived if they don’t add better defenders to their team.