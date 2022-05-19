Arsenal launch enquiry to sign former target from Barcelona

Arsenal are claimed to have enquired about the availability of Barcelona’s Memphis Depay this summer, with a forward amongst our priorities for the coming window.

The Gunners currently have just two options for the central striker role, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both into the final months of their contracts, which will make strengthening in that position a matter of urgency.

There is the possibility that we could still extend the contracts of one or both, but you would still assume that we would need to bolster that area of our line-up regardless.

While we have been linked with numerous options for the role ahead of the coming window, we are now claimed to have made an enquiry about the availability of Barcelona’s Depay, ABC.es reports.

The Dutch forward may not have the best memories of the Premier League, having failed to impress at Manchester United previously, but we were believed to have also been in the market for his signature prior to his move to Old Trafford, and you would imagine that he is much more of a talent at this point in his career, and the the raw and exciting youngster that he was back then.

I think Depay would be a risky signing, and much prefer the idea of others coming to the club instead. The doubt about whether he will be able to put his previous time in England behind him, and whether he could actually prove to be suited to the rigours of the PL remain.

I would happily be proved wrong, but I feel like it wouldn’t be a risk that I would take given the option.

Do you think Depay would me a risky signing or do you think he would be great?

Patrick