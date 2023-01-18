Arsenal have launched an investigation into two separate incidents on North London Derby Day, when their side earned a 2-0 victory over neighbours Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners continued their fine start to the new season with a comfortable win against their North London rivals last weekend, but that victory didn’t come without controversy. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was the subject of an attempted attack on the sidelines by a fan, while it has emerged that anti-semitic chants have been reported also.

Spurs have been the subject of numerous chants over the years due to members of the board’s links to Judaism, with a number of clubs creating slurs to use against them, but these are no longer tolerable in today’s society. Many will have grown up with these chants and have the belief that there is little harm in singing such songs, but the subjects on the other end of the songs are the only ones who can make such judgements, and these chants need to be stumped out.

Arsenal have released some information on the weekend’s incidents, adding that any perpetrators will be banned from the stadium and their information will be passed onto the authorities. One incident is claimed to have taken place at the Cally Pub in Islington, whilst the other was at the Emirates itself.

Club statement: We have been made aware of two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving anti-semitism which are now under investigation. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 18, 2023

What are your thoughts on the chants? If they are meant to be harmless, then it shouldn’t be an issue to move on from them should it?

