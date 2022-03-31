Arsenal launch official enquiry into Premier League forward’s availability

Arsenal have launched an official enquiry with Leeds over the availability of Raphinha this summer according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The forward hit the ground running when joining from Rennes in October 2020, quickly proving that he could be a top player in the English top flight. His performances have not only earned him a number of potential suitors from top clubs around Europe, but he has also earned his place in the Brazil side, picking up seven appearances thus far, and is likely to now be headed to the World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

He could well be set to move clubs prior to the WC however, especially if Leeds were to succumb to relegation, with them currently sitting seven points clear of the drop zone having played a match more than Watford in 18th spot.

Arsenal are claimed to have already made an enquiry about his availability this summer however, with Fabrizio Romano making the claim on his Here We Go Podcast.

Raphinha would be an exciting addition to our front line, and assuming we do secure Champions League football, we will need the extra bodies to deal with the extra competitive fixtures. We also don’t want to risk burning out our young stars who are having to deal with playing extremely heavily without much competition for their places at present.

Do you think Raphinha’s signing would be a negative for the likes of Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Martinelli or Saka?

Patrick