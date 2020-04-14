Arsenal have made a bid for Thomas Partey.

There’s some very exciting Arsenal transfer news emerging today as it’s reported we’ve made a bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Arsenal have put an offer of €50million on the table for Partey and are leading the race to bring in this world class midfielder.

The Ghana international looks to be exactly what we need in the middle of the park, and could be an ideal player for manager Mikel Arteta to build this team around.

If we can indeed get Partey for just €50m, it could be one of the best pieces of business done by any Premier League club in the next transfer window.

The 26-year-old has bossed La Liga for some time now, and has also shown how good he can be on the big stage of the Champions League.

In truth, leaving a team like Atletico Madrid for a team like Arsenal right now looks a bit of a step down, but let’s hope we can persuade the player to show what he can do in the Premier League.