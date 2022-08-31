Arsenal launches a £20m bid for another Brazilian

Arsenal is keen to bolster its midfield this summer after Mohamed Elneny suffered an injury that could keep him out for the long term.

The Gunners have started this season well, but Thomas Partey is injury-prone and his main replacement is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

This has set the alarm bells ringing at the Emirates and they want to fix that problem, according to reports.

Goal.com claims they have an interest in Danilo of Palmeiras and they have tabled a £20m bid for his signature.

The report insists the midfielder has emerged as their main transfer target and they want to wrap up the move soon.

However, the Brazilian side is likely to turn down the offer because they want more money.

Our good start to this season could be lost if we don’t fill the void left in our midfield from the injuries to Partey and Elneny.

At 21, Danilo will offer us long-term value and he could become the replacement for Elneny at the end of this season.

Palmeiras, like most clubs, will know we are desperate for reinforcements and they could dig in their heels before allowing him to move.

