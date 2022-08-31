Arsenal launches a £20m bid for another Brazilian

Arsenal is keen to bolster its midfield this summer after Mohamed Elneny suffered an injury that could keep him out for the long term.
The Gunners have started this season well, but Thomas Partey is injury-prone and his main replacement is now set for a spell on the sidelines.
This has set the alarm bells ringing at the Emirates and they want to fix that problem, according to reports.
Goal.com claims they have an interest in Danilo of Palmeiras and they have tabled a £20m bid for his signature.
The report insists the midfielder has emerged as their main transfer target and they want to wrap up the move soon.
However, the Brazilian side is likely to turn down the offer because they want more money.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our good start to this season could be lost if we don’t fill the void left in our midfield from the injuries to Partey and Elneny.
At 21, Danilo will offer us long-term value and he could become the replacement for Elneny at the end of this season.
Palmeiras, like most clubs, will know we are desperate for reinforcements and they could dig in their heels before allowing him to move.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Have been calling for the rod to be struck while hot now the rod is at melting point.
Months ago I mentioned this Danilo kid and was ask by a gooner what did I know about the kid, well he is technical and very mobile went on to say he is lot more advanced than Guendouzi at the same age, have seen him played on both side of the midfield he is not the finish article yet but definitely will be a top player soon.
My short term emergency player is the very mobile Kante, the position we are in makes this deal difficult even though he only has a year left on his contract.
Kante is injured as well. Buying an injured player to replace injured players wouldn’t be a good idea.
@Gunsmoke
Good call Gooner. What we miss in midfield is a Kanye type b2b player, who breaks up play and recycles the ball well. Neither Partey or Xhaka are good at this.
Very good, fast, aggressive player. Can only get better. ‘Gilbertoeque’. Buy.
A very interesting, and a very skilful player. I have never heard of him before. At 21 he can develope further more. An exciting option here few hours before deadline. Another masterstroke from Edu? Such a technical skilful player will fit Arsenal in the defensiv midfield, that’s for sure.