Arsenal launches community initiative to get their young players more involved

Arsenal has launched the Gunners For Change initiative aimed at helping its youth team members get more involved in community development initiatives.

Arsenal remains one of the best clubs in the world and they are keen to make contributions to society.

Typically, senior players are famed for supporting social causes and youngsters might be excused for being too young to get involved.

But the Gunners want their players to get involved as soon as possible and have launched the initiative.

They explained on their website:

“Gunners For Change is an Arsenal in the Community initiative launched in 2023 that will help and inspire Arsenal Academy players to become more involved in the club’s community projects.

“The initiative will be overseen by the department’s Club Link Officer, whose role is to coordinate the Academy players’ engagement with Arsenal in the Community programmes. This newly created post has been funded by the Professional Footballers’ Association as part of its drive to encourage young footballers to get involved in their club’s local communities.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As a socially conscious club, we will continue to get involved with society and it is good that we are making our youngsters understand the importance of this matter.

As they grow in their individual careers, they will have the consciousness of how important it is to make positive contributions to the world around them.

