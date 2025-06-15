Arsenal launches fresh bid to add Spanish attacker to their squad

Arsenal appear poised to reignite their interest in Nico Williams following reports that the Spanish international has informed Barcelona of his intention to leave Athletic Bilbao. The winger, long considered one of the most exciting wide players in Europe, had previously resisted transfer speculation, preferring to remain focused on his development at club level.

However, the landscape has changed significantly following his triumphant campaign at Euro 2024, where he played a key role in helping Spain secure the title. His performances have elevated his reputation across the continent, intensifying interest from elite clubs.

Williams Ready for Next Step

Williams was instrumental in guiding Athletic Bilbao to the semi-finals of the Europa League and played a pivotal role in securing the club’s place in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League for the coming season. Having achieved notable success with his boyhood club, the 22-year-old now appears ready to embark on a new challenge.

According to Sport Witness, the winger has taken a decisive step by contacting Barcelona to declare his openness to a move. This development has reportedly prompted Arsenal to re-enter the race for his signature, with Andrea Berta set to lead efforts from the Gunners’ side.

Although it is widely believed that Barcelona remains Williams’ preferred destination, Arsenal are not prepared to step aside without a fight. The club are said to be considering a serious offer and may be willing to propose a more attractive financial package than their Spanish rivals.

Arsenal Face Stern Competition

Arsenal view Williams as a potential game-changer for their squad, offering pace, technical quality and creativity on the flanks. His addition would provide Mikel Arteta with greater tactical flexibility and much-needed depth in wide positions.

Nevertheless, the challenge remains considerable. Barcelona’s pull, particularly for a Spanish player, is difficult to counter. That said, the Gunners believe they can present a compelling sporting project that could sway the player’s decision.

As the transfer window progresses, Arsenal will continue to monitor developments closely and are expected to make a formal approach if a deal with Barcelona is not finalised. Whether the club can convince Williams to choose north London over Catalonia remains to be seen, but it is clear that they are not yet ready to concede defeat in the pursuit.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…