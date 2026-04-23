Arsenal Lead, City Chase: The Table Right Now and What Comes Next

Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table, but the title race has taken a dramatic turn following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

For much of the season, Mikel Arteta’s side have shown maturity, control, and consistency that marked them out as serious contenders. However, that defeat has significantly tightened the race, with City now just three points behind and holding a crucial game in hand.

According to analysis from various outlets, the momentum has clearly shifted. Arsenal may still lead the table, but the psychological advantage now appears to sit with Pep Guardiola’s side, who have made a habit of hunting teams down at this stage of the season.

Momentum shifts in the title race

The loss at the Etihad was always going to be a defining moment. Arsenal competed, but ultimately came up short against a side with vast experience in these high-pressure situations.

With just a few games remaining, the situation is now finely balanced. Arsenal must not only maintain their own standards but also hope that City drop points, something that has proven difficult in recent seasons.

For fans following every twist in the run-in, many are also engaging with matches in real time, including exploring live betting options as momentum swings and key moments unfold during games.

Now comes the real test

What happens next will define Arsenal’s season.

This is no longer just about quality or tactics. It is about composure, belief, and the ability to respond after a setback. Arsenal have shown growth in this area, but this is the ultimate test of whether they are ready to take the final step.

Manchester City, meanwhile, thrive in these moments. Their experience, squad depth, and relentless consistency make them formidable challengers, especially when chasing.</pArsenal’s task is simple, but far from easy. They must win their remaining games and refuse to let the pressure affect their performances.

The title is still in their hands, but only just.

Arsenal’s remaining Premier League Matches

Arsenal still have 5 remaining Premier League matches this season, as follows:

Newcastle United at the Emirates on Saturday, April 25 at 17:30 pm.

Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday, May 2 at 17:30 pm.

West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, May 10 at 16:30 pm.

Burnley at the Emirates on Sunday, May 17 at 15:00 pm.

Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 24 at 16:00 pm.

And with City waiting in the wings, every single moment now carries enormous weight.

Arsenal are also still very much in the UEFA Champions League. They will face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, April 29 at 8pm UK/9pm local, in the semi finals of the competition. With the second leg against Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, May 5 at 8pm (UK).

Can Arsenal go all the way in the Premier League and the Champions League this season?