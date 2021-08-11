Arsenal lead race to sign Tammy Abraham despite Roma agreement

Tammy Abraham is claimed to be holding out for a move to Arsenal, despite Roma agreeing a deal with Chelsea for his signing.
The Blues are claimed to have agreed a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, with Roma, which would see the West London club pocket €5 Million, with the Giallorossi able to keep him permanently for a further €35 Million during that 24 months.
Il Messaggero goes onto claim that the striker has already agreed terms with Arsenal however, and is holding out for that move having turned down the chance to sign for Atalanta already this window.
Tammy is said to have agreed a €5 Million a year salary with the Gunners, and that is his preferred option this summer.
Abraham looks set to fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge with the reported return of Romelu Lukaku, with Fabrizio Romano updating on the move this morning, claiming that his contract is being prepared.
Romelu Lukaku is still in Monaco together with his agent. Chelsea are finalizing paperworks together with Inter – there’s no problem or issue. He’ll be in London soon to complete his move to Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC
Chelsea have already prepared Romelu’s contract – now set to be signed.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021
Can Arsenal pursue a deal for Tammy before offloading one of our current options up front, or would we need to arrange for an exit before hand?
Patrick
Personally, i would prefer Lacca and Abraham to Auba and Abraham but for obvious reasons that isnt going to happen. Abraham would be a great signing for us. My only problem is if signed to replace Lacca, i dont see him and Auba in the same team. Still he isn’t here yet.
another journo says he;s been advised by friends to go to Roma
Hope we miss this one…
Too much money, and we don’t have a great history with Chelsea rejects.
Not needed
He’s not worth over £25m on current form and market. And for some reason even asking for a raise. Hard pass.
Please no, no NOO!!!!
We need a forward who bullies defenders to create space and opportunities for other attackers. Also, one who doesn’t disappear for periods during a game.
He’s got potential for sure, but often seems to lack the hard work so I wonder whether that potential will be achievable for him.
I still use Oli G as a basis for comparing strikers and Abraham falls far short. For me, he’s a mid table striker and (I suspect) will improve a little, but not by much.
Much better forwards out there. Go get one of them, MA.
I was about to write precisely the same thing Reggie, as IF(which I doubt he will), he wears our shirt as a still young hungry player with much to prove, he will be busting a gut to show all in football what he can do!
Idle Auba by contrast is now essentially just another Ozil like fraud, in it for the money but not prepared to honour HIS side of the contract.
I remind all Gooners that all contracts need, by law, to be honoured by BOTH parties, as so many seem to think all that matters is that we pay theplayers all they are”entitled” to.
I say that works BOTH ways and when it does not, then we should use recourse to law for clear breach of contract by not trying their UTMOST. I would have done this many years ago with Ozil and Walcott.
AS WE CHOSE NOT TO DO SO, WE AS A CLUB ARE IN DERELICTION OF DUTY TO WE FANS WHO, I REMIND ALL OF US, ARE THE LIFEBLOOD THAT WITHOUT IT, FOOTBALL DIES. The law is for all peoplpe in life – at least in free countries, as Britain is – and our club, along with others too, are foolish to overlook this.
There is ample video evidence of clear laziness to prove our legal case, in my submission.
Not giving one’s maximum is not a breach of contract, Jon. So dramatic.
Sean. This is a nuanced subject where one line simplistic comments are not wise. There is in a contract of law a mutual understanding that BOTH sides MUST honour that contract.
I agree it will need to be proved if we are to successfully sue for a breach. I believe that is quite easily accomplished, which is why I wrote my last line.
FYI, I also speak as a person with great depth of knowledge of contract and commercial law and ask you to accept that before again questioning my statement of FACT on how it works, not your mere OPINION.
Roma paying just 5 mill up front for a Two Year Loan deal with NO obligation to buy!!!
So Chelsea are desperate to unload Abrahams while Roma are skint.
Now Abrahams wants to follow Luiz and Willian to the luxurious Arsenal retirement home.
Offer Chelsea Reiss Nelson in a straight swap for Abrahams.
Offer Abrahams a 30k p/w salary with goal and win bonuses.
A lanky Nketiah or a mobile Giroud? I’ve seen him described as both on this board. Personally think he has a point to prove and would be a good signing although understand the reluctance to take on another ex-Chelsea man. Not sure if Arsenal are brave enough to sign without first finding homes for two of Auba/Laca and Nketiah.
Apparently he’s asked for a couple more days to reflect before giving a definite answer to Roma.
We’re fast approaching panic buy time…
Will he play tonight against Villarreal?
Tammy Abraham is a boyhood Arsenal fan and in rejecting both Atlanta and Roma is showing his liking for Arsenal. He has scored consistently wherever he has played has got good height for a CF and runs hard all game. If he really wants to come to Arsenal, than I think Arsenal must go in for him. The point is what formation MA wants to go if Abraham comes in and both Auba and Laca are retained. Auba is unsellable and Laca is a good striker working hard and has ball retaining capabilities. Assuming Laca is not sold, could it be possible to play a 3-5-2 formation with Auba and Abraham playing off each other and Laca just behind them and Saka and Pepe used as wingbacks. Just a thought. In that case we would not need a specialist no.10, the creativity being taken care by Laca, Saka and Pepe, with Ben White playing the neat through balls to feed the wingers/strikers. Also all three, White, Gabriel and Holding can be utilised to good effect. The only negative thing in this formation is the absence of full backs, specially Tierney, although he is very much capable of playing left wing back. Just a thought.
I poured through a Chelsea forum on Abraham yesterday to gauge opinion from people who have watched him far more than most of us. The consensus seems to be that he has a lot of potential but £35m would be a good price. Fans rate his work rate, movement and finishing but they criticise his strength and inconsistent link-up play.
£25m would be a fair reflection of the gamble imo. And even then only if Laca moves on.
If the links are correct, then I’d prefer Dusan Vlahovic over this lad. Vlahovic has a great fighting spirit and he’s only 21. We’re also still linked to L Martinez ..so I am unsure what to believe. And considering the prices quoted, along with our midfield/creativity needs -it makes for some head scratching. I hope that Arteta and Edu know what they’re both doing and we are on course. with it
👍Fiorentina reported to be interested in signing torreirra, so we could offer him+cash for vlahovic.
If the Torreira report is true, than it is good for all parties. Good for Torreira because he wants to move out of England, good for Florentina as they need his services and good for Arsenal so they can use him in a swop plus cash deal to get Vlahovic. Although Tammy has EPL experience, as a striker Vlahovic is much better, younger and more lethal. It would be between Abraham and Vlahovic than, but what would happen to Laca? Also there are no takers for Nketiah. But I heard Roma is interested in Laca, so we could see Laca moving out, though it would be sad to see him go, as is sad to see Willock leaving.
Have you guys watch this Vlahovic? he is another younger version of Giroud, he is slow but very powerful, he has good hold up play but only good with his left foot, most of his goals where penalty while he is not proficient with headers even with his height.
So to me he his Giroud 2.0, is that what we want? I will take Tammy in his place, he is Fast, Strong, uses both legs, and a good header, he just needs to work on his hold up and link up.
Also hearing tht Arsenal are about to make an official bid for Dennis Zakaria. We have to move fast, the window is closing in another 20 days.