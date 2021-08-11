Arsenal lead race to sign Tammy Abraham despite Roma agreement

Tammy Abraham is claimed to be holding out for a move to Arsenal, despite Roma agreeing a deal with Chelsea for his signing.

The Blues are claimed to have agreed a two-year loan deal with an option to buy, with Roma, which would see the West London club pocket €5 Million, with the Giallorossi able to keep him permanently for a further €35 Million during that 24 months.

Il Messaggero goes onto claim that the striker has already agreed terms with Arsenal however, and is holding out for that move having turned down the chance to sign for Atalanta already this window.

Tammy is said to have agreed a €5 Million a year salary with the Gunners, and that is his preferred option this summer.

Abraham looks set to fall further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge with the reported return of Romelu Lukaku, with Fabrizio Romano updating on the move this morning, claiming that his contract is being prepared.

Romelu Lukaku is still in Monaco together with his agent. Chelsea are finalizing paperworks together with Inter – there’s no problem or issue. He’ll be in London soon to complete his move to Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC Chelsea have already prepared Romelu’s contract – now set to be signed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Can Arsenal pursue a deal for Tammy before offloading one of our current options up front, or would we need to arrange for an exit before hand?

