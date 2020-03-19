Arsenal lead Sevilla in bid to sign 19-year-old talent

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Orkun Kokcu in recent months, and are now expected to be rivalled by Sevilla in a bid for his signature.

The Feyenoord youngster has been labelled a number of things, whilst Arsenal reports have called him a possible ‘replacement for Ozil’, whilst our scouts have been keeping tabs on his performances.

We were also said to be keen on striking a deal for the 19 year-old before he ventured off to the European Championships with Turkey, where his stock was expected to rise. That of course has now been put back to 2021 in order to allow the domestic league’s an extended time to finish their campaigns.

That does not mean of course that we will not bid for the Turkish forward, and further reports that Sevilla could make their own move for him will likely increase our efforts to land him.

We supposedly rate the Dutch-born midfielder at around £25 Million, a fee more than our Spanish rivals are supposedly willing to pay at present, which is said to leave us in the driving seat for his signature. Our young squad could also pose a positive in our bid to bring him to North London, with the likes of Eddie Nketieh, Guendouzi, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka all regulars in our side this term. Some fans are so certain that he will be joining that they have created ‘welcome to Arsenal’ videos on Youtube.

Kokcu is enjoying his first season with his club in a first-team role, starting 21 of his side’s 25 league outings thus far, having picked up just over 500 match minutes in the entire previous campaign.

Would the youngster relish the challenge to compete with our stars? Could it possibly be better to agree a deal that would allow him to stay a further 12 months in Holland much like the William Saliba deal?

Patrick