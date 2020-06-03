Arsenal lead Spanish giants in wonderkid chase

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Facundo Pellistri this summer, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both monitoring the situation.

The winger has been impressing in the Uruguayan Primera division, picking up 23 league appearances already despite only turning 18 years-old in December.

Top clubs in Europe are said to be monitoring his progress, and Fichajes says that Arsenal are leading the race for the coveted wonderkid.

Pellistri plays predominantly on the right-wing, but has also featured on the left, and shows an amazing turn of foot.

The Peñarol star is a defenders nightmare, with his neat dribbling skill, his confidence in running at defenders, and outrageous pace and he could no doubt be nurtured into a top class talent.

It is claimed that we are eyeing a 30 million euro deal for the youngster, with Pellistri keen on a move to Europe.

The Spanish publication states that he could be persuaded to join our club with a view to breaking into our first-team, while the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona may not be able to offer the same level of first-team football to the wonderkid.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka’s resurgence in the first-team this term may well prove an exciting prospect for Pellistri, who will be keen to get first-team opportunities.

Martinelli of course arrived from Brazil’s fourth tier, and has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in world football this term, and it remains to be seen whether our target would see him as a threat to his own chances, or a hindrance as he looks to have his own impact in the first-team.

Personally I think Arsenal would struggle to validate the £30 Million fee for such a raw talent, especially if you are to compare him to the Brazilian, who only cost us a reported fee of close to £6 Million.

Should young forwards relish the opportunity to play alongside Martinelli or be in fear of falling behind the wonderkid? Will Arsenal be willing to invest such amounts in future stars this summer?

Patrick