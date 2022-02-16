Arsenal are claimed to be leading the race to sign Sergi Roberto from Barcelona this summer on a free transfer.

The versatile Spaniard operates predominantly in a central midfield role, but is more than comfortable operating as a DM or right-back also.

The 30 year-old is claimed to be gearing up for a move away from the Camp Nou, with Fichajes claiming that he is eyeing the Premier League as his next destination.

We are known to be on the lookout for a new star in midfield, having missed out on the likes of Arthur and Bruno Guimaraes last month, and Sergi could well be the ideal option to bring both experience and ability to our squad.

ARA adds that he currently has no talks scheduled with Barcelona in regards to a new contract, further enhancing the likelihood that he will in fact be on the move in the coming window when his contract runs out, and we will surely not be alone in pursuit of his signature should he come available.

We are said to have shown the most interest in his signature thus far, and this could well be great for us on two fronts, with his potential arrival for nothing leaving extra money to invest into a top level striker and possibly a new right-back, new winger or maybe even another midfielder or striker also.

Other than a CM and striker, which area of the team should be our priority for a third signing?

Patrick